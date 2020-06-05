A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light northwest wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

