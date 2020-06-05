 

Barbara Sue Mohney

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

20200604_095729Barbara Sue Mohney, 79, of Hawthorn, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville surrounded by her family.

Born on January 4, 1941 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Velma (Fowler) Switzer. She was married on June 27, 1959 to Donald V. Mohney and he preceded her in death on September 7, 1996.

Sue was a teacher at Head Start in Brookville. She enjoyed going camping, auctions, flea markets, going to the beach, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Mitzie Tosh and her husband, Steven of Brookville, two sons, Michael S. Mohney of Hawthorn and Donald V. Mohney II of Fairmount City, two grandsons, Ryan Deibler and his wife, Lindsay of Shippenville and Braden Mohney, and five sisters, Bonnie Pensenstadler, Gloria Kriebel, Patty Elder, Janet Greenawalt, and Jane Fraley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

Family and friend will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Debbie Gilson officiating. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

