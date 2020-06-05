 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Goes Six Days With No New COVID-19 Cases

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 01:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 443 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Friday, June 5, bringing the statewide total to 74,385. There are 5,886 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 424,201 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 5, ​70% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/5/20 – 443
6/4/20 – 537
6/3/20 – 511
6/2/20 – 612
6/1/20 – 356
5/31/20 – 511
5/30/20 – 680

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 64 0 64 5
Butler 240 -1* 239 12
Clarion 27 0 27 2
Clearfield 42 1 43 0
Crawford 30 0 30 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 91 0 91 5
Jefferson 14 1 15 0
McKean 13 0 13 1
Mercer 110 0 110 6
Venango 10 5 15 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County decreased from 240 on 6/04/20 to 239 on 6/05/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
74,385 5,886 424,201 70%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
72,292 2,093 620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 15%
50-64 26%
65+ 57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 264 3456
Allegheny 1973 33692
Armstrong 64 1394
Beaver 598 4095
Bedford 43 862
Berks 4167 13382
Blair 53 3146
Bradford 46 1822
Bucks 5197 22339
Butler 239 4028
Cambria 59 4372
Cameron 2 139
Carbon 245 2709
Centre 154 2345
Chester 2959 15247
Clarion 27 719
Clearfield 43 1223
Clinton 60 699
Columbia 352 1520
Crawford 30 1189
Cumberland 659 6526
Dauphin 1434 11098
Delaware 6608 23583
Elk 6 361
Erie 332 5967
Fayette 95 3594
Forest 7 92
Franklin 788 5484
Fulton 16 258
Greene 27 855
Huntingdon 234 969
Indiana 91 1528
Jefferson 15 566
Juniata 95 398
Lackawanna 1575 6915
Lancaster 3337 18040
Lawrence 82 1536
Lebanon 1000 4869
Lehigh 3829 15920
Luzerne 2782 12486
Lycoming 166 2544
McKean 13 692
Mercer 110 1886
Mifflin 59 1376
Monroe 1335 6704
Montgomery 7416 38213
Montour 53 3380
Northampton 3136 15348
Northumberland 206 1612
Perry 67 913
Philadelphia 18977 65203
Pike 478 2173
Potter 8 164
Schuylkill 653 5570
Snyder 53 454
Somerset 38 2082
Sullivan 3 105
Susquehanna 124 936
Tioga 19 647
Union 70 1309
Venango 15 628
Warren 5 433
Washington 141 4889
Wayne 123 1173
Westmoreland 456 10955
Wyoming 34 569
York 1040 14820

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 40,798 55%
Male 32,871 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 713 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 9216 12%
Asian 1100 1%
White 21,025 28%
Other 471 1%
Not reported 42,573 57%

* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1104 16601 17
Northeast 13347 64933 168
Northwest 576 15431 19
Southcentral 5548 54175 83
Southeast 48175 201577 998
Southwest 3542 71484 46

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania

Potential Cases Confirmed Cases Determined Not a Case Under Investigation
39 19 5 15

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, June 5, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.