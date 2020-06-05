Clarion County Goes Six Days With No New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 443 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Friday, June 5, bringing the statewide total to 74,385. There are 5,886 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 424,201 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 5, ​70% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/5/20 – 443

6/4/20 – 537

6/3/20 – 511

6/2/20 – 612

6/1/20 – 356

5/31/20 – 511

5/30/20 – 680

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 64 0 64 5 Butler 240 -1* 239 12 Clarion 27 0 27 2 Clearfield 42 1 43 0 Crawford 30 0 30 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 91 0 91 5 Jefferson 14 1 15 0 McKean 13 0 13 1 Mercer 110 0 110 6 Venango 10 5 15 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County decreased from 240 on 6/04/20 to 239 on 6/05/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 74,385 5,886 424,201 70%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 72,292 2,093 620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 15% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 264 3456 Allegheny 1973 33692 Armstrong 64 1394 Beaver 598 4095 Bedford 43 862 Berks 4167 13382 Blair 53 3146 Bradford 46 1822 Bucks 5197 22339 Butler 239 4028 Cambria 59 4372 Cameron 2 139 Carbon 245 2709 Centre 154 2345 Chester 2959 15247 Clarion 27 719 Clearfield 43 1223 Clinton 60 699 Columbia 352 1520 Crawford 30 1189 Cumberland 659 6526 Dauphin 1434 11098 Delaware 6608 23583 Elk 6 361 Erie 332 5967 Fayette 95 3594 Forest 7 92 Franklin 788 5484 Fulton 16 258 Greene 27 855 Huntingdon 234 969 Indiana 91 1528 Jefferson 15 566 Juniata 95 398 Lackawanna 1575 6915 Lancaster 3337 18040 Lawrence 82 1536 Lebanon 1000 4869 Lehigh 3829 15920 Luzerne 2782 12486 Lycoming 166 2544 McKean 13 692 Mercer 110 1886 Mifflin 59 1376 Monroe 1335 6704 Montgomery 7416 38213 Montour 53 3380 Northampton 3136 15348 Northumberland 206 1612 Perry 67 913 Philadelphia 18977 65203 Pike 478 2173 Potter 8 164 Schuylkill 653 5570 Snyder 53 454 Somerset 38 2082 Sullivan 3 105 Susquehanna 124 936 Tioga 19 647 Union 70 1309 Venango 15 628 Warren 5 433 Washington 141 4889 Wayne 123 1173 Westmoreland 456 10955 Wyoming 34 569 York 1040 14820 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Female 40,798 55% Male 32,871 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 713 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 9216 12% Asian 1100 1% White 21,025 28% Other 471 1% Not reported 42,573 57% * 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1104 16601 17 Northeast 13347 64933 168 Northwest 576 15431 19 Southcentral 5548 54175 83 Southeast 48175 201577 998 Southwest 3542 71484 46 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania Potential Cases Confirmed Cases Determined Not a Case Under Investigation 39 19 5 15 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/02/2020 at 4:45 p.m.)

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, June 5, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

