Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Brownie Dessert

The combination of chocolate and raspberry makes this an awesome dessert!

Raspberry Brownie Dessert

Ingredients

1 package fudge brownie mix (13-inch x 9-inch pan size)

2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

1 – 3.3 oz. package instant white chocolate pudding mix

1 – 21 oz. can raspberry pie filling

Directions

~Prepare and bake brownies according to package directions, using a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

~In a small bowl, combine one cup cream and pudding mix; stir for two minutes or until very thick.

~In a small bowl, beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form; fold into pudding. Carefully spread over brownies; top with pie filling. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before cutting.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.