Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Brownie Dessert

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

The combination of chocolate and raspberry makes this an awesome dessert!

Raspberry Brownie Dessert

Ingredients

1 package fudge brownie mix (13-inch x 9-inch pan size)

2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
1 – 3.3 oz. package instant white chocolate pudding mix
1 – 21 oz. can raspberry pie filling

Directions

~Prepare and bake brownies according to package directions, using a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

~In a small bowl, combine one cup cream and pudding mix; stir for two minutes or until very thick.

~In a small bowl, beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form; fold into pudding. Carefully spread over brownies; top with pie filling. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before cutting.


