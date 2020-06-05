Featured Local Job: General Contractor/Residential Carpenter

Huebert Woodworking, Inc of Lucinda who specializes in interior residential remodeling, kitchens, and baths is seeking a conscientious, dedicated employee.

Compensation based on experience in residential carpentry and remodeling, or related fields.

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic.

Some heavy lifting and ladder work is involved.

We provide and require the use of safety equipment.

Must work well with others. Must have transportation. Tools provided.

Please call 814-229-3379 and leave a message to arrange an interview.

