Clarion County Photo of the Day

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

The administration, faculty, and staff want to say thank you to everyone who supported them during the COVID-19 quarantine. “We appreciate the awesome job parents did getting their children to classes whether they were online or the phone. The parents also figured out technology, daily assignments and supported our teachers through the development of this ‘new normal.’ Our students were the best! They showed up daily in the classroom meets and worked diligently on their assignments. We greatly appreciate everyone who participated in our community of learning!” Photo submitted by Forest Area School District.


