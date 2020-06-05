Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
The administration, faculty, and staff want to say thank you to everyone who supported them during the COVID-19 quarantine. “We appreciate the awesome job parents did getting their children to classes whether they were online or the phone. The parents also figured out technology, daily assignments and supported our teachers through the development of this ‘new normal.’ Our students were the best! They showed up daily in the classroom meets and worked diligently on their assignments. We greatly appreciate everyone who participated in our community of learning!” Photo submitted by Forest Area School District.