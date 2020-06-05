John N. Huff, Jr., 87, of Franklin, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in his home.

Born November 18, 1932 in Oakland Township, he was the son of the late John N., Sr. and Roxie (Lesh) Huff. He was a graduate of Oil City High School Class of 1950.

On November 26, 1952, John married the love of his life, the former Virginia Sandieson; she survives him.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army in 1953 and was he was Honorably Discharged on September 25, 1955 as a Sergeant First Class. He then joined the PA National Guard in 1955.

After his service, John worked as a Machinist for Chicago Pneumatic Tool. He also worked for Oil City Glass, Co. and General Electric in Grove City.

A man of the outdoors, John was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved gardening, and watching birds. He was also a member of the Kiwanis and an active member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church, where he was in the men’s and general choir groups and a youth leader.

In keeping with his dedicated lifestyle to his community, John shared over 50 years of his life with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 34. He aided many Scouts earn their Eagle Scout Rank, 7 of which were in his own family, earned many Mentor Pins, and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.

He was also a family man, who enjoyed the many bus trips he took with his wife and all the toys he made from woodworking for his grandchildren, some of which were sold at AppleFest. Watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will always be some of his fondest memories.

In addition to his wife, John will be forever remembered by his three sons, Steve Huff (Tracy), and twins, Gale Huff (Cheryl) and Dale Huff (Jennifer); his seven grandchildren, Jayson Huff, Holly Huff (Marcus), Sean Huff, Shannon Weller (Jared), Evan Huff (Paige), Joshua Huff (Sherry), and Lindsey Huff (Josh); and his 7 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his two sisters, Lois Exley and Patricia Bass; and his granddaughter, Jaymie Huff.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral services for John will be held privately for the family on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 am, with Rev. Randy Kightlinger officiating.

John will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens where full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, P.O. Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. The funeral service will be live streamed beginning at 11 am on Monday, June 8, 2020 on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome.com. The family thanks you for your kindness and consideration during this time.

