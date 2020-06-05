 

Knox Student Receives 2020 Hannah Fox Memorial Scholarship

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Isaak Jones Senior pictureCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Garden Club of Clarion County awarded the 2020 Hannah Fox Memorial scholarship to Isaak Jones.

Isaak, the son of David and Debra Jones, of Knox, will be attending Grove City College this fall to major in Conservation Biology. He hopes to pursue a career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission or as an ecologist.

Isaak is a home-school graduate but was active in the football, basketball, and music programs at Keystone High School.

He was a 4-year letterman in both football and basketball. For football, he was selected as the D-9 South All-Conference MVP and D-9 South All-Conference 1st Team Quarterback. In basketball, he was the MVP of the KSAC Championship basketball game and 3rd Team All-Conference.

In addition to sports, he was actively involved in the music program at Keystone, participating in the
musicals, concert choir, and select ensemble. He also plays guitar for the praise band at his church.

Additionally, Isaak was selected to staff for the TeenPact Leadership School, a nationwide leadership and civics organization. Isaak is also an Eagle Scout with Troop 55 and constructed the new pavilion at the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center for his Eagle Scout project.

Isaak would like to thank the members of the Garden Club of Clarion County for this scholarship as he intends to pursue a career that supports the values of this organization.


