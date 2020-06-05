Man Accused of Assault that Left Victim on Life Support Sentenced Up to Two Years Behind Bars

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man involved in an assault that left an area man on life support was sentenced to up to two years behind bars on Wednesday.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 30-year-old Adam Matthew Kriner, of Bristol, Tennessee, to a minimum of 90 days to a maximum of two years less one day confinement in the Clarion County Jail on one second degree misdemeanor count of simple assault on Wednesday, June 3.

Court documents indicate Kriner pleaded guilty to the Simple Assault charge on March 6, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Judge Seidle-Patton noted that Kriner had no previous criminal record, and the misdemeanor assault charge would stand out on his record as a violent criminal offense.

Kriner was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to perform 25 hours of community service.

The charges stem from an incident in Lucinda that left a 34-year-old man on life support.

Details of the case:

According to Clarion-based State Police, on August 10 around 4:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to 231 Sunset Drive in Lucinda, Knox Township, Clarion County, for an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, it was determined that 34-year-old Jason Confer, of DuBois, singed the hair of 29-year-old Adam Matthew Kriner, of Bristol, Tennessee, with a lighter.

Kriner waited approximately 20 minutes to retaliate and then punched Confer in the face with a closed fist. Confer then fell and struck his head off the concrete sidewalk, according to police.

Confer had to be life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital for his injuries. It was later learned that Confer had to be placed on life support and medically induced into a coma.

Kriner was taken into custody and arraigned in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office at 7:38 p.m. on August 10.

