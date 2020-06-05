Mary E. McFarland, 85, of Warren, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Warren Manor.

Mary was born on July 29, 1934, in Grove City, daughter of the late Chester N. and Josephine (McMillen) McFarland.

Mary was a 1954 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and a former member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

She worked for GTE Sylvania for 8 years and was a current member of the Warren Wesleyan Church. Mary was an avid singer with the Jammers singing group and the Precious Memories singers.

She volunteered at the Warren Senior Center and sang in various churches throughout her life.

She is survived by her cousin, Vivian Tarr, of Franklin, PA; and her lifelong friends, Judy Atwater and Karen Black.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her infant brother; and her cousins, Clarence (Shirley) Hazlett, of Franklin, PA, Betty McFarland, of Valant, PA, and Olive Rice, of Meadville, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Warren Wesleyan Church, 602 4th Ave, Warren, PA 16365.

