Say What?!: Farmer Grows Record-Breaking 7.1-Foot Coriander Plant

UTTARAKHAND, India – An Indian farmer was awarded a Guinness World Record after his coriander plant was confirmed to be the world’s tallest at 7.1 feet.

Gopal Dutt Upreti, 47, an organic farmer in Uttarakhand, said he used traditional Himalayan farming techniques to grow the large coriander plant at his apple orchard in Bilkesh, Almora district.

