SPONSORED: Carmate Sportster Cargo Models on Sale for the Month of June at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales
Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales is offering 10% off all Carmate 6×12 Sportster Cargo Models for the month of June.
Standard Features of the trailer are as follows:
- 2990# GVWR (1 3500# Dexter Spring Axle w/ EZ Lube Hub)
- Radial Tires
- 3/8” Plywood Walls
- ¾” Plywood Floor (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- .032 Seamless 1 Piece Aluminum Roof (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- LED Lighting (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
- Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware
- CARMATE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED
Visit J&J at 19821 Paint BLVD, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call them at 814-226-6066 to make sure you don’t miss out on this deal!
You can also visit their website at https://jjtrailersales.com.
