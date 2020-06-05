 

SPONSORED: Carmate Sportster Cargo Models on Sale for the Month of June at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

jj-trailers-lotJ&J Trailers and Equipment Sales is offering 10% off all Carmate 6×12 Sportster Cargo Models for the month of June.

sportster-cargo-single-axle-1

Standard Features of the trailer are as follows:

  • 2990# GVWR (1 3500# Dexter Spring Axle w/ EZ Lube Hub)
  • Radial Tires
  • 3/8” Plywood Walls
  • ¾” Plywood Floor (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • .032 Seamless 1 Piece Aluminum Roof (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • LED Lighting (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • Hot Dipped Galvanized Hardware
  • CARMATE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED

trailer

Visit J&J at 19821 Paint BLVD, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call them at 814-226-6066 to make sure you don’t miss out on this deal!

You can also visit their website at https://jjtrailersales.com.


