SPONSORED: New Hours, New Menu at The Liberty House in Clarion
Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House, inside of the Clarion VFW, is now introducing its new hours and new menu.
The restaurant will be open for dine-in service as follows:
– Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday until further notice.
Click on this link to see their new menu.
Liberty House will continue with takeout for the rest of this week.
The Liberty House would like their customers to know that they are doing everything they can to make them feel as safe as possible when dining with them.
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
