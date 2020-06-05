State Police Calls: Car Vs. Deer Collision, Warrant Served

FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Car Hits Deer in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 11:16 p.m. on June 3, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 66, just north of Goat Farm Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 30-year-old Marcus S. Owens, of Warren, was operating a 2011 Ford Fusion, traveling north on State Route 66, when his vehicle struck a deer that ran into the roadway.

Owens was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Warrant Served

Clarion-based State Police say around 12:56 p.m. on June 1, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2012 Nissan Titan on U.S. 322 in Union Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, during the stop a known individual was taken into custody for outstanding warrants in Jefferson County. The driver was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor count of driving under a DUI-related suspension.

