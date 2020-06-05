 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Car Vs. Deer Collision, Warrant Served

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Car Hits Deer in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 11:16 p.m. on June 3, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 66, just north of Goat Farm Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 30-year-old Marcus S. Owens, of Warren, was operating a 2011 Ford Fusion, traveling north on State Route 66, when his vehicle struck a deer that ran into the roadway.

Owens was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Warrant Served

Clarion-based State Police say around 12:56 p.m. on June 1, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2012 Nissan Titan on U.S. 322 in Union Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, during the stop a known individual was taken into custody for outstanding warrants in Jefferson County. The driver was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor count of driving under a DUI-related suspension.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.