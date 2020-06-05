State Police Seeking Suspect Accused of Stealing Knife from Local Sporting Goods Store

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing a knife from an area business.

According to police, around 11:31 a.m. on May 23, a man entered Route 66 Sporting Goods on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, and removed a Browning Mountain Ti knife, valued at $25.95, without paying for it.

Police say the man was wearing a black hat, a red shirt, and dark-colored shorts. The man is missing his right arm and had tattoos on his left forearm.

He reportedly exited the store and then traveled north on State Route 66 in a black Ford SUV.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.