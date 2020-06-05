 

State Police Seeking Suspect Accused of Stealing Knife from Local Sporting Goods Store

Friday, June 5, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

retail-croppedPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing a knife from an area business.

According to police, around 11:31 a.m. on May 23, a man entered Route 66 Sporting Goods on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, and removed a Browning Mountain Ti knife, valued at $25.95, without paying for it.

Police say the man was wearing a black hat, a red shirt, and dark-colored shorts. The man is missing his right arm and had tattoos on his left forearm.

He reportedly exited the store and then traveled north on State Route 66 in a black Ford SUV.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

