Timothy “Tim” J. Moyer, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born February 22, 1946 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Lawrence L. Moyer and Ruth Marie (Karns) Bickel. Tim was married to the love of his life, the former Eleanor Haney; she survives him.

Timothy worked as a Foreman for Titusville Fabricators, but he was known more for his hobby of creating wonderful pieces carved from wood.

Throughout his life, he had made many picture frames, beautiful lamps, and ornaments for the yard. Timothy also enjoyed a good game of Corn Hole with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Timothy will be forever remembered by his son, Larry Moyer and his wife, Maria, of Franklin; his daughter, Patricia Aaron and her husband, Robert, also of Franklin; his four grandchildren, Kaleb Moyer, Matthew Aaron and his wife, Sylvia; Brittney Aaron, and Colton Aaron; his two great-grandchildren, Sophia Aaron, and Hunter Aaron; his one brother, Richard Moyer, of Nevada City, CA; and his special nephew, Dennis Moyer.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Donald Moyer, Dave Moyer, and Lester Moyer; and by his sister, Juanita Sallee.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Funeral services for Timothy will be privately held for the family with Rev. Jason Peterson, Associate Pastor of the Atlantic Avenue Church, officiating.

Timothy will be laid to rest in Graham Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made out to the Franklin First Church of the Nazarene, 393 Pone Lane, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

