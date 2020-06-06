A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

