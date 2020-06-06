 

Case Against Clarion Man Accused of Threatening Woman Moves to Non-Traffic Court

Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a man who reportedly threatened a woman during a domestic dispute moved to non-traffic court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate one summary count of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact against 30-year-old Warren Lewis James Frey was moved to non-traffic court on Tuesday, June 2.

The following charges against Frey were withdrawn:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Clarion Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, Officer Scheckler, of Clarion Borough Police, was dispatched to a residence on Liberty Street for a report of an incident of harassment.

At the scene, the victim reported she had been involved in a domestic incident with Warren Lewis James Frey.

According to the complaint, Frey reportedly threatened to harm himself while motioning as if cutting himself with a knife and opened the door of a moving car while threatening to jump out.

He also reportedly threatened the victim, the complaint states.

The victim told Officer Scheckler that Frey left and took several frozen steaks with him, and when she went to retrieve the steaks, he tossed them at her and struck her on the left knee, causing an injury.

Officer Scheckler also spoke to Frey about the incident.

Frey disagreed with the complaints against him, but was taken into custody without incident, the complaint notes.

Frey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 24.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

