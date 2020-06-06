 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tortellini Bacon Salad

Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This tangy and simple salad is perfect for a weekend lunch!

Tortellini Bacon Salad

Ingredients

2 cups (about 8 oz.) frozen cheese tortellini

4 cups fresh broccoli florets
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 – 5 oz. package spring mix salad greens
4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook tortellini according to package directions, adding broccoli during the last five minutes of cooking.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, and salt.

~Drain tortellini and broccoli; gently rinse with cold water. Transfer to a large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve over salad greens; sprinkle with bacon.


