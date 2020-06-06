Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tortellini Bacon Salad

This tangy and simple salad is perfect for a weekend lunch!

Tortellini Bacon Salad

Ingredients

2 cups (about 8 oz.) frozen cheese tortellini



4 cups fresh broccoli florets3/4 cup mayonnaise1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar2 teaspoons lemon juice3/4 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon salt1 – 5 oz. package spring mix salad greens4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

~In a large saucepan, cook tortellini according to package directions, adding broccoli during the last five minutes of cooking.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, and salt.

~Drain tortellini and broccoli; gently rinse with cold water. Transfer to a large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve over salad greens; sprinkle with bacon.

