Harry E. Redinger, 69, a Franklin area resident, died peacefully at 10:20 AM Thursday, May 28, 2020 in UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, of natural causes.

He was born January 28, 1951 in New Bethlehem.

Harry graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1968. Following high school, he proudly enlisted, served, and was honorably discharged from duty with the U.S. Army.

He loved spending time with his family, playing cards, and putting puzzles together. He enjoyed going fishing, and playing games on the computer. His hobbies were collecting DVDs, and tinkering around in his shed. On the weekends, he liked going to flea markets and yard sales.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his fiancé, Beverly Foster of Franklin; a son, Robert of Franklin; a daughter, Dolly and her fiancé, Chris of Emlenton; a son, Wyatt of Oil City; a daughter, April and her wife; a daughter, Lynn all of New Bethlehem; a son, Brian of Altoona; and a daughter, Faith and her husband of New York.

Also surviving is a sister, Robin and her husband of Michigan; a sister, Sharon of Knox; and a brother, Bob of Franklin; in addition to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service for close family and invited guests will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 PM in The Mausoleum Chapel of Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its precautions, face masks, and social distancing are highly recommended!

Interment shall be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

