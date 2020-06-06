Irma Jean Hartle, age 69, of Knox, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at her home following an illness.

Born May 7, 1951 in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late William Frank Crawford and Rose Arvilla Kallen Crawford.

She married John F. Hartle, Jr. on August 18, 1973 and he survives.

Jean worked for Pathways as a client advocate for mental health.

She was a past member of the Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and enjoyed gardening, planting, and yardwork.

Survivors include her husband, John; a daughter, Melissa Hartle of Knox, and a grandson, Kaydin Hartle, also of Knox.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a son, Keith A. Hartle in 1989.

At Jean’s request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Irma Jean Hartle to the Tri County Animal Rescue, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 (www.tricounty-arc.org) or the animal shelter of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Jean’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox

