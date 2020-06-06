Kathleen Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following an illness.

Born March 25, 1946 in Franklin, Kathleen was the daughter of the late James and Helen Rarer Reagle.

Kathleen was a Licensed Practical Nurse and while working at several nursing home, she was loved by her patients and they became her 2nd family.

With a love of the Lord, she was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her Church Family. She had a passion for music and singing, and was a member of the “Happy Sound” church gospel group. Whether it be her family, patients, church family, or friends, Kathleen especially cherished the times she spent with those she loved.

She is survived by her son, Robert Lamberton and his wife, Julie, of Lower Burrell; her daughter, Laura Witherup and her husband, Darin, of Allison Park; her 7 grandchildren, Taylor Gould and her husband, Tyler, of Shippensburg, Jenna Stuck of Titusville, Carly Stuck, Michael Witherup and Olivia Stuck, all of Allison Park, and Shawn Lamberton and Lucas Lamberton, both of Lower Burrell; and her 3 great-grandchildren, Harper, Briar and River Gould, all of Shippensburg.

Kathleen is also survived by his 3 sisters, Barbara Campagna and her husband, Howard, of Franklin, Jacqueline Ekis and her husband, Clifford, of Franklin, and Cynthia Reagle, also of Franklin.

Services for Kathleen will be private and held at the convenience of her family.

To send online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.