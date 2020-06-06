Road Construction Underway to Improve YMCA Access

CLARION, Pa. – J.J.T. Hospitality, owner of Motel 6 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, has donated land to straighten Mayfield Road, creating improved access to the Clarion County YMCA.

(Pictured: Jeff Swackhammer, Jr. (Owner/Motel 6); Amy Campbell (General Manager/Motel 6); Thomas Spence (CEO/Scenic Rivers YMCA); and Jesse Kelley (Branch Director/Clarion County YMCA).

About one third of an acre has been donated by Motel 6 to create improved access to the YMCA on Mayfield Road. The road construction project began last week and will remove several sharp turns and eliminate a stop sign. Access to Mayfield Road will be available from the Walmart intersection of Route 68.

Construction of the road is part of a larger multi-modal grant secured by Donna Oberlander to improve the road and add a walking lane.

“The multi-modal opportunity is fantastic. Increasing the walkability of the road improves safety and the construction of the connecting road is good for the YMCA,” said Jeff Swackhammer, of JJT Hospitality, who owns Motel 6 and has supported the project from inception.

Donna Oberlander had the idea for the grant and supported the project, along with numerous other local businesses and individuals who wrote letters of support.

“This section of the road was in the plans since the opening of the YMCA,” said Jesse Kelley. “We wanted the route to the Y to be safer and easier for drivers and walkers with all the increased traffic to the YMCA. The safety factor is huge for all who travel that road to get to the YMCA. We also look forward to the future plans to connect sidewalks on Fifth Avenue to the YMCA.”

Kelley also noted that without the landowners who donated easements, the project would not have been possible.

“We’d like to thank all the businesses along Mayfield Road who helped make this project possible. They’ve really been great neighbors and realize the need to improve safety and accessibility to the YMCA,” Kelley said.

This phase of the project will be complete by fall. Palo Construction of Clarion is the contractor.

