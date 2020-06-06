State Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 68 on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the collision occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, involving 59-year-old Timothy J. Gillen, of Emlenton, and 37-year-old Renee J. Shipley, of Rockwood, Pa.

Police say Gillen’s 2015 Ford F-150XLT and Shipley’s 2015 Dodge Caravan were both traveling south on Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The Dodge Caravan was stopped in front of the Ford F-150, south of Hotel Drive, and the Ford impacted the Caravan from behind.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

