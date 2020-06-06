Third Man Charged in Connection With Oil City Shooting Incident

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A third man has been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred in Oil City and is scheduled to stand for a hearing on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Kelletti Arnold, of Meadville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

He faces the following charges:

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury, Felony 1



– Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury, Felony 1– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in Oil City in April.

Details of the case:

Authorities Dispatched to Cornplanter Avenue Resident for Report of Shooting

According to a criminal complaint, on April 25, Oil City Police, along with EMS personnel, were dispatched to a residence on Cornplanter Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported from the scene for treatment, and police then requested and were granted a search warrant for the residence and also began taking statements from witnesses at the scene.

Police Obtain Search Warrant for Residence, Take Statements from Witnesses

According to the complaint, the witnesses’ statements related that a group of individuals wearing hoodies and masks traveled to the residence, and one or two of the witnesses had been held at gunpoint and made to enter the residence. Inside the residence, the victim then managed to push the suspects out of the residence and lock the door.

After they were locked out, one of the suspects reportedly kicked the door in and entered the residence again. A physical altercation then ensued between the suspect with the firearm and the victim. During the altercation, the suspect with the firearm fired it at the victim, striking him. The suspects then fled the residence.

The complaint notes the only description of the suspect given by the witnesses was a black male with red “dreads.”

Police Travel to UPMC Hamot, Interview Victim

Police then traveled to UPMC Hamot in Erie to speak with the victim.

The victim reported a group of individuals had traveled to his residence and physically broke in. He said once they were inside, he became involved in a physical altercation with one of them who had a firearm. He described the suspect as a black male with red “dreads” and said the man shot him, according to the complaint.

Through the investigation, the officers learned a white Dodge Caliber was involved and also discovered a known male was the last known person to be operating the vehicle.

On April 29, Lieutenant Ruditis located the known male who provided a statement, the complaint states.

Police Learn Names of Suspects: Adrian Wise & Donn Fitzgerald

According to the complaint, the known man told police that on April 24, he had seen Adrian Wise and Donn Fitzgerald operating the white Dodge Caliber. He also stated that on April 25, he received a phone call from Fitzgerald on speaker phone, and Wise stated he shot the victim. He also told police he had contact with the owner of the Dodge Caliber who informed him she was the driver of the vehicle during the incident.

Police Interview Owner of Dodge Caliber

Police then interviewed the known female owner of the Dodge Caliber on April 30.

According to the complaint, she stated that on April 24, Fitzgerald and Wise had been using her car while she was at work, and upon her arrival back to her residence, Wise and Fitzgerald were present. She stated other individuals, both known and unknown to her, then arrived at her residence. Once they were all present, she, Fitzgerald, Wise, and another known male traveled with another car – a gray convertible – full of people to the area of Cornplanter Avenue. She stated that she drove the vehicle as instructed by Fitzgerald and Wise, who she said told her they had to “go get something.”

The woman went on to state that once the vehicle was parked on Cornplanter Avenue, Fitzgerald, Wise, and the other known male got out of the vehicle, and the occupants of the other vehicle also got out and began to travel on foot up Cornplanter Avenue.

She reported that Wise, Fitzgerald, and the other male then returned to the vehicle and appeared to be “in a hurry” and told her to “just go.” They then traveled back to her residence. She noted there was a conversation about a door getting kicked in, and during the conversation, Wise said, “I shot him,” referring to the victim of the incident. She also noted that Wise had been hit in the head during the altercation that occurred at the residence, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, during further contact with the woman, she later revealed the identity of another man involved as Kelletti Arnold, also known as “Letti.”

Arnold was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 4:30 p.m. on May 18.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he remains lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Case Against Donn Fitzgerald

According to court documents, the following charges against 19-year-old Donn Fitzgerald, of Franklin, were held for court on Wednesday, May 27:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Fitzgerald remains lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Bail was denied, with the bail action reason listed as “defendant is a threat to society.”

Case Against Adrian Wise

Court documents indicate a hearing for 18-year-old Adrian I. Wise, of Oil City, was continued on June 3 and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

Wise faces the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree, H1

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1 (Attempted)

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury With Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He remains lodged in the Venango County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.