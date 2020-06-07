A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light south wind.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

