Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Beryl Reitz

Sunday, June 7, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

American Flag 5-10 (1)Beryl Reitz served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Beryl D. Reitz

Born: November 20, 1935

Died: March 8, 2020

Hometown: Venus, Pa.

Branch: United States Army

Beryl Reitz graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1955.

He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 as an M.P. at Sandia Base in New Mexico.

He then went on to serve two years active reserve and two years inactive reserve. He was honorably discharged with the rank of SP5 (Staff and Personnel Support).

He was laid to rest in the St. Michael Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

