THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Beryl Reitz
Beryl Reitz served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Beryl D. Reitz
Born: November 20, 1935
Died: March 8, 2020
Hometown: Venus, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Beryl Reitz graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1955.
He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 as an M.P. at Sandia Base in New Mexico.
He then went on to serve two years active reserve and two years inactive reserve. He was honorably discharged with the rank of SP5 (Staff and Personnel Support).
He was laid to rest in the St. Michael Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.