Clarion Area Graduation Parade Set for Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area School District is partnering with the Borough of Clarion as well as C-93, exploreClarion.com, Clarion Borough Police Department, Clarion Borough Fire & Hose, and Clarion Hospital, to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Sunday, June 7.

The public is welcome to attend the event in Downtown Clarion from Fifth Avenue to 7th Avenue. It will begin at 2:00, rain or shine.

The main thoroughfare will be reserved for families.

Organizers are encouraging the community to join the event’s car parade on Liberty Street to show support for the students and their families as they make their way to the high school from 7th avenue and Liberty.

The community can listen to the event live on C-93. Live video will be aired exploreClarion.com in conjunction with C-93.

Those attending are asked to follow the recommendations of the state concerning safe practices related to the COVID-19 situation.

