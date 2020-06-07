 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Coconut Peppermint Pie

Sunday, June 7, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this sweet and creamy dessert at your next family gathering!

Creamy Coconut Peppermint Pie

Ingredients

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/2 cup coconut milk
2-1/2 cups peppermint ice cream, melted
1/4 cup crushed peppermint candies, divided
1/4 teaspoon coconut extract
1 cup flaked coconut, toasted, divided
1 – 9-inch shortbread crust

Directions

~In a large microwave-safe bowl, sprinkle gelatin over coconut milk; let stand one minute. Microwave on high for 30 to 40 seconds. Stir for until gelatin is completely dissolved, one minute.

~Stir ice cream, two tablespoons crushed candies, and extract into gelatin mixture; fold in 1/2 cup coconut. Pour into crust. Sprinkle with remaining coconut. Refrigerate at least two hours before serving.

~Just before serving, top with remaining crushed candies.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.