Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Coconut Peppermint Pie

Serve this sweet and creamy dessert at your next family gathering!

Creamy Coconut Peppermint Pie

Ingredients

1 envelope unflavored gelatin



1/2 cup coconut milk2-1/2 cups peppermint ice cream, melted1/4 cup crushed peppermint candies, divided1/4 teaspoon coconut extract1 cup flaked coconut, toasted, divided1 – 9-inch shortbread crust

Directions

~In a large microwave-safe bowl, sprinkle gelatin over coconut milk; let stand one minute. Microwave on high for 30 to 40 seconds. Stir for until gelatin is completely dissolved, one minute.

~Stir ice cream, two tablespoons crushed candies, and extract into gelatin mixture; fold in 1/2 cup coconut. Pour into crust. Sprinkle with remaining coconut. Refrigerate at least two hours before serving.

~Just before serving, top with remaining crushed candies.

