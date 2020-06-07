Featured Local Job: Part-time Personal Care Employee

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking an outgoing and compassionate part-time employee to help in the Adult Daily Living Center to assist clients with activities and to provide personal care to our consumers in their own homes.

VNA’s Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function. Daycare Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep and light housekeeping to our consumers in their own homes. Days and Hours vary.

Requirements:

Reliable transportation

Valid PA Driver’s License

Current CPR

Approximately 20-30 hours/week

Experience preferred

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

