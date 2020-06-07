 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

<a href="http://www.exploreclarion.com/clarion-county-jobs/">Click Here for More Jobs</a>

Featured Local Event

PA DOH Reports 506 New Cases Bringing Statewide Total to 75,592

Sunday, June 7, 2020 @ 11:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Gov. Wolf: 12 More Counties Going Green on June 12HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 506 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Sunday, June 7, bringing the statewide total to 75,592. There are 5,943 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 444,173 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 7, 71% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/7/20 – 506
6/6/20 – 701
6/5/20 – 443
6/4/20 – 537
6/3/20 – 511
6/2/20 – 612
6/1/20 – 356

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
75,592 5,943 444,173 71%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
73,479 2,113 620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 273 3644
Allegheny 2003 35278
Armstrong 65 1418
Beaver 603 4325
Bedford 44 912
Berks 4201 13914
Blair 53 3286
Bradford 46 1892
Bucks 5261 23274
Butler 247 4199
Cambria 59 4585
Cameron 2 148
Carbon 249 2830
Centre 156 2459
Chester 3053 16359
Clarion 27 737
Clearfield 44 1293
Clinton 60 748
Columbia 364 1615
Crawford 30 1259
Cumberland 669 6879
Dauphin 1481 11897
Delaware 6688 24706
Elk 6 376
Erie 367 6548
Fayette 95 3717
Forest 7 96
Franklin 795 5690
Fulton 16 273
Greene 27 901
Huntingdon 236 995
Indiana 92 1561
Jefferson 16 593
Juniata 97 417
Lackawanna 1583 7347
Lancaster 3461 18680
Lawrence 85 1630
Lebanon 1062 5381
Lehigh 3858 16365
Luzerne 2793 13033
Lycoming 167 2674
McKean 13 755
Mercer 111 1964
Mifflin 59 1418
Monroe 1338 7028
Montgomery 7582 39938
Montour 53 3474
Northampton 3151 15788
Northumberland 209 1791
Perry 68 946
Philadelphia 19213 67962
Pike 482 2243
Potter 11 170
Schuylkill 656 5710
Snyder 55 491
Somerset 39 2261
Sullivan 3 109
Susquehanna 148 995
Tioga 19 675
Union 73 1372
Venango 15 673
Warren 5 474
Washington 147 5166
Wayne 126 1252
Westmoreland 459 11370
Wyoming 34 616
York 1082 15598

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 41,492 55%
Male 33,376 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 721 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 9399 12%
Asian 1123 1%
White 21,375 28%
Other 486 1%
Not reported 43,209 57%

* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1124 17470 17
Northeast 13444 67497 172
Northwest 616 16546 20
Southcentral 5731 57336 86
Southeast 48967 210543 1012
Southwest 3597 74781 46

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.


Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania

Potential Cases Confirmed Cases Determined Not a Case Under Investigation
40 20 5 15

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

More data is available here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.