PA DOH Reports 506 New Cases Bringing Statewide Total to 75,592

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 506 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Sunday, June 7, bringing the statewide total to 75,592. There are 5,943 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 444,173 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 7, 71% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/7/20 – 506

6/6/20 – 701

6/5/20 – 443

6/4/20 – 537

6/3/20 – 511

6/2/20 – 612

6/1/20 – 356



Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 75,592 5,943 444,173 71%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 73,479 2,113 620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 273 3644 Allegheny 2003 35278 Armstrong 65 1418 Beaver 603 4325 Bedford 44 912 Berks 4201 13914 Blair 53 3286 Bradford 46 1892 Bucks 5261 23274 Butler 247 4199 Cambria 59 4585 Cameron 2 148 Carbon 249 2830 Centre 156 2459 Chester 3053 16359 Clarion 27 737 Clearfield 44 1293 Clinton 60 748 Columbia 364 1615 Crawford 30 1259 Cumberland 669 6879 Dauphin 1481 11897 Delaware 6688 24706 Elk 6 376 Erie 367 6548 Fayette 95 3717 Forest 7 96 Franklin 795 5690 Fulton 16 273 Greene 27 901 Huntingdon 236 995 Indiana 92 1561 Jefferson 16 593 Juniata 97 417 Lackawanna 1583 7347 Lancaster 3461 18680 Lawrence 85 1630 Lebanon 1062 5381 Lehigh 3858 16365 Luzerne 2793 13033 Lycoming 167 2674 McKean 13 755 Mercer 111 1964 Mifflin 59 1418 Monroe 1338 7028 Montgomery 7582 39938 Montour 53 3474 Northampton 3151 15788 Northumberland 209 1791 Perry 68 946 Philadelphia 19213 67962 Pike 482 2243 Potter 11 170 Schuylkill 656 5710 Snyder 55 491 Somerset 39 2261 Sullivan 3 109 Susquehanna 148 995 Tioga 19 675 Union 73 1372 Venango 15 673 Warren 5 474 Washington 147 5166 Wayne 126 1252 Westmoreland 459 11370 Wyoming 34 616 York 1082 15598

View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 41,492 55% Male 33,376 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 721 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 9399 12% Asian 1123 1% White 21,375 28% Other 486 1% Not reported 43,209 57% * 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1124 17470 17 Northeast 13444 67497 172 Northwest 616 16546 20 Southcentral 5731 57336 86 Southeast 48967 210543 1012 Southwest 3597 74781 46 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania Potential Cases Confirmed Cases Determined Not a Case Under Investigation 40 20 5 15 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/7/2020 at 11:00 a.m. – note: file only contains DOH facility data)

More data is available here.

