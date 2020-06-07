 

Say What?!: Man Breaks His 150th Guinness Record by Drinking Lime Juice

Sunday, June 7, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

lime recordIDAHO – An Idaho man broke his 150th Guinness World Record by downing an entire liter of lime juice in 17.29 seconds.

David Rush, who is on a mission to break Guinness records to promote STEM education, broke his 149th record a week earlier by drinking a liter of lemon juice, and decided to celebrate his 150th milestone by taking on the lime version of the record.

Read the full story here.


