Say What?!: Man Breaks His 150th Guinness Record by Drinking Lime Juice

IDAHO – An Idaho man broke his 150th Guinness World Record by downing an entire liter of lime juice in 17.29 seconds.

David Rush, who is on a mission to break Guinness records to promote STEM education, broke his 149th record a week earlier by drinking a liter of lemon juice, and decided to celebrate his 150th milestone by taking on the lime version of the record.

