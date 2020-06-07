SPONSORED: Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center Open House Set for June 18

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center Open House will be held on Thursday, June 18.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Meet at the back parking lot of the studio (mask recommended). The studio will be following social distancing and CDC regulations.

One of the studios will be set up to show how they will be social distancing for classes and a studio will be set up on how they will be providing their Acro classes (Acro Island).

Dancer’s Studio would like to invite you and your children to tour the dance studio, meet the owner and some faculty, and register for their Fall 2020-2021 Dance Classes.

COME MEET YOUR NEW DANCE STUDIO!

Dancer’s Studio LLC is celebrating 10 years of providing a quality dance education to the children in the Clarion and surrounding areas. At DS, their students learn in a family-friendly environment while having fun and building lifelong friendships. Nurturing creativity and self-confidence are the foundation of the studio’s core values.

Classes Offered:

**NEW THIS YEAR-ACTING

Vocal coaching

Instrumental lessons

Dancer’s Studio offers many different styles of dance tailored to many students.

– Ballet-ages 3+

– Tap-ages 3+

– Hip Hop-ages 4+

– Acro-ages 3+

– Jazz

– Lyrical

– Contemporary

– Modern

– Pointe

– Musical Theater

– Creative Movement- 2-3 year olds

In this fun and exciting class dancers will march, gallop and roll… jump, twirl, wiggle and giggle while using their minds to go on exciting adventures. Basic dance terminology will be taught in a fun and exciting way. Gross and fine motor skills are developed through dancing, props, and fun obstacle courses.

Shining Stars is a specialized, but inclusive class for those students with learning differences. Students benefits include: strength, flexibility, social skills, focus, coordination, and gross and fine motor skills.

The class is taught by certified RWID teacher A-Jo Gallagher.

Dance classes provide many benefits that can positively impact your child’s life, help them grow physically and intellectually. Dance also supports the growth of a child’s creativity, concentration, self-esteem, self-discipline, and dedication to a goal in a teamwork environment. Dance supports greater development of rhythm, balance, strength, stamina, gross and fine motor skills, and overall coordination.

While there are many reasons to choose Dancer’s Studio, there is no more important reason than their faculty of professional teachers.

DS teachers are not chosen based solely on their dance background and education but for the dynamic and passionate way they conduct their classes. The staff is not just teaching dance. They have also been YPAD certified. Being YPAD certified means that all teachers have been background checked, trained in emotional health, physical safety, and psychology of injury. It means that DS is committed to age appropriate artistic choices in music, costumes, movements, and concepts.

START DANCING TODAY!

Come join in the fun and be part of the Dancer’s Studio family. Their positive atmosphere is a great place for you and your child to be part of a team, learn self-discipline, achieve goals, increase confidence, and build a lifelong healthy habit.

Dancer’s Studio LLC is proud to be a Wingman for Dance studio. All dance teachers are YPAD certified

(Youth Protection Advocates of Dance), three teachers are certified from Rhythm Works Integrative Dance certified and one is a certified assistant. Check out DS teachers at https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/.

Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

