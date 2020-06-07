 

State Police Calls: 10-Year-Old Girl Victim of Child Abuse in Beaver Township

Sunday, June 7, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - new 6/17/2019CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Child Abuse in Beaver Township

Around 7:14 a.m. on June 1, PSP Clarion received a report of child abuse on Knox Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 10-year-old Parker girl.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Limestone Township

Police report a DUI arrest that occurred at 7:16 p.m. on May 17 on Olean Trail in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

The accused is 52-year-old Fairmount City man.

The vehicle involved is a 2010 Ford Taurus.

Scattering Rubbish

Police say 55-year-old Sandra Lee Fouse, of Leeper, was cited for scattering rubbish after she left garbage on the victim’s property without permission.

The incident occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Friday, June 5, on private property along Piney Road at Piney Creek, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Friday, June 5, 2020.


