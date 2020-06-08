Clarion Area, Community Come Together Send Class of 2020 Off in Style

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – On Sunday, the community came together in a grand manner to celebrate the graduation of Clarion Area High School Class of 2020.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion Area School District partnered with the Borough of Clarion, as well as C-93, exploreClarion.com, Clarion Borough Police Department, Clarion Borough Fire & Hose, and Clarion Hospital for the unique event.

The ceremony, set in Veteran’s Memorial Park, opened with remarks from Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico.

“Thank you for your strength and thank you for your outlook,” Carrico told the assembled students. “I want you to know we have taken strength and solace from you and your actions during this time.”

Carrico went on to highlight how the students and the community had pulled together through the difficulties created by the Coronavirus pandemic and what it highlighted about the graduates.

“There is a saying that adversity builds character. I also believe that adversity reveals character. You are not defeated, you are resilient. You are not inflexible, you are adaptable. You are not living in self-pity, you are future focused. You are not downtrodden, you are unwavering to keep pressing for your dreams. For your character in the face of adversity, I am most thankful.”

Valedictorian Rachel Howard noted she at first attempted to write her remarks without touching directly on the pandemic but said she found that to be impossible.

“The virus has changed each and every one of our stories in unimaginable ways,” she said.

“I believe we can learn an important lesson from our losses over the last three months. As we embark on the next chapter of our lives, may we learn from our losses and learn to appreciate the simple things, even more than we already did.”

Salutatorian Nathaniel Lerch also spoke about the virus’s impact, and how it shaped the class and showed their resilience.

“What senior class can say they took not one, not two, but 55 senior skip days?” he asked.

“Regardless of what’s in our way, the class of 2020 has managed to make the best of each situation, creating memories that will last us a lifetime.”

Following the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, Keith Murtha, vice-president of the Clarion Area Education Association, awarded scholarships to eight of the graduates, including the valedictorian and salutatorian.

The guest speaker at the event was Sara Seidle-Patton, a Clarion Area alumna and the first female President Judge of Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

“I can honestly say the lessons I learned while a student at Clarion area served me well,” Seidle-Patton said.

“I know that one thing is true for our graduates, just as I did, they have a strong foundation behind them. They have been raised and educated in a community that cares about them and is ready to support them. I think today is a testament to that. This community has pulled together for one of the most unique graduation ceremonies in the history of Clarion High School.”

“As our country and the world continue to heal from the pandemic and continue to fight the disease of racism, I know that all of you have what it takes to successfully embark on your journey into this world, even in times of uncertainty, and you will accomplish your goals.”

Dr. Carrico then introduced the class and the presentation of diplomas began. The graduates then participated in a procession down Main Street.

