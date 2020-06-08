Elizabeth (Betty) Scott Hanson Walker, age 88 of Piney Dam Rd, Clarion passed June 7, 2020 at her home.

Born November 5, 1931 in Brackenridge, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Scott and Grace Kepple Scott.

She was married to Robert Tenney in 1952 preceded her in death in 2011, then married to Donald Hanson in 1964 and he preceded her in death in 1990. She then married Amos Walker in 1996.

Betty worked as an LPN at the Titusville Hospital and the Fieldmore Springs Hills Rest home.

She was a member of the Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church, participated in Summer theater in Titusville, Served as Past President and life time member of the Women’s Auxiliary for VFW Post 5958 in Titusville. She also served as chaplain for the American Legion in Titusville.

Betty is survived by her husband, Amos G. Walker. Her children: Robert “Scott” (Connie) Tenney of Grand Valley, Pa., Roger Tenney and companion Tammy Jones of Grand Valley, Pa., Elizabeth “Liz” Anderson of Toccoa, GA., Audrey Mae Romaniszyn of Titusville., Rhonda Taylor and companion Crystal Gilbert of Titusville., and Donald J. (Wendy) Hanson of Grand Valley. Three step-children: Glenn & Holly Walker of Corsica, Vickie & Gary Rankin of Clarion and Marsha & Jack Berry of NC and a special family member James Romaniszyn. One brother, Walter Scott Jr of TX. Also survived by 22 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 Great- Great Grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, 15 great step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her parents and by sister, Dorothy G. Carlock.

A private family visitation will be held at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Titusville.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Memorial donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America – PO Box 600 Doylestown, Pa 18901. www.dementiasociety.org.

