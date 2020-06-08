A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.