Beyond Your Backyard: A Return to Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Several familiar local sites and faces were recently featured on Beyond Your Backyard on PBS.

(Pictured: Erik Hastings with Zack Blose of Zack’s in New Bethlehem)

Emmy award-winning television personality Erik Hastings, aka Erik the Travel Guy, recently returned to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Region to highlight history, culture, food and attractions in our area.

During the most recent episode, aired on May 26, Erik learned more about the French and Indian war, discovered wild Elk, explored Cook Forest State Park, and sampled some cuisine from area restaurants.

Check out the full episode here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.