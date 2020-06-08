Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Angel Food Cake Dessert

Serve this flavorful summertime treat with a glass of Pinot Grigio!

Orange Angel Food Cake Dessert

Ingredients

1 – 16 oz. package angel food cake mix



1 – .3 oz. package sugar-free orange gelatin3/4 cup boiling water1/2 cup cold water1-1/2 cups cold fat-free milk1 – 1 oz. package sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix1 teaspoon orange extract1 – 8 oz. carton frozen reduced-fat whipped topping, thawed1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted (optional)

Directions

~Prepare and bake cake according to package directions, using an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Immediately invert tube pan; cool completely.

~In a small bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water; stir in cold water and set aside.

~Cut cake into 2-inch slices; arrange cake slices in a ungreased 13-in. x 9-in. dish. With a meat fork, poke holes about 2 inches apart into the cake. Slowly pour gelatin over cake; chill until set.

~In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for two minutes. Whisk in extract. Let stand for two minutes or until soft-set. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over cake. Garnish with almonds (if desired). Cover and refrigerate until serving.

