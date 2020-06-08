Clarion Man Charged With Statutory Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Girl

FOXBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion man has been charged with statutory sexual assault for the repeated assault of a 14-year-old Foxburg girl.

Clarion-based State Police received a report around 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, that a known 14-year-old girl from Foxburg was being sexually assaulted by 20-year-old Garrett Allan Wetzel, of Clarion.

Police say Wetzel was subsequently interviewed and admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim on four separate occasions.

According to police, a consent search of Wetzel’s phone found several nude images of the victim.

Court documents indicate Wetzel was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, on the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2 (four counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Contact/Communicate With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (four counts)

– Child Pornography, Felony 3

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.