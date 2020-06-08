Dept. of Health: 506 New COVID-19 Cases Bring Statewide Total to 75,592

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 7, that there are 506 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,592.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,943 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 444,173 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,131 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,804 cases among employees, for a total of 18,935 at 615 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,729 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

