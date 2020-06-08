Dorothy Ruth Lalley, 90, of Seneca, died peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

She was born in Tippery on August 9, 1929 to the late Melvin R. and Dorothy (Whitehouse) Morrison. She was a 1949 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mrs. Lalley was a longtime member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca. She was a member of the Riverstone Center for the Arts in Foxburg.

Ruth enjoyed art, making greeting cards, gardening, flowers, and doing yard work. She also enjoyed starting each day with taking a four mile walk with the dog. Mrs. Lalley was a dedicated homemaker to her family; and enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.

She was married in Venus on December 16, 1953 to Richard “Dick” Lalley, and he survives.

Also surviving are three sons: David Lalley and his wife Janette of Seneca, R. Scott Lalley of Mt. Vernon, New York, and Roderick Lalley and his wife Sandee of Oil City; a granddaughter, Terra Lalley-Stephens and her husband Ned of Oil City; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Lochlan Stephens; and a step-grandson, Chad Holden and his wife Jenn, and their daughter Quinn, of Los Angeles, California.

Ruth is also survived by a brother-in-law, Roger Lalley and his wife Rhue Lynne of Somerset, a sister-in-law, Norma Kay of Greensboro, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Dorothy Morrison; a brother, Melvin Morrison; and a sister, Treva Morrison.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday at noon with Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating. Private interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Ruth’s family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to the staff at UPMC Northwest, Venango County V.N.A., and Oakwood Heights for providing her with exceptional and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Ruth’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

