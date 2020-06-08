Ernest Joseph Champion, 72, of Fisher, made his last witty and sarcastic comment on June 4, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Born on December 18, 1947, he was the son of the late Wilmer “Ike” Champion and the late Irene Champion. Born and raised in Strattanville, he attended school at Clarion-Limestone where he met his first wife Carole Ray. They welcomed two daughters, Tammy (Mike) Anderson of Brookville, PA and Tonya (Don) Mester of Homer City, PA.

Ernie later married his second wife Kathy Champion of DuBois. They were blessed with four more children, Richard Champion of Gillette, WY, Lacy (Steve) Porell of Dover, DE, Lindsay (Tommy) Launer of St. Marys, PA and Lexi Champion of Sligo, PA.

Ernie was also extremely proud to be known as Pap Ernie to his 9 grandchildren Drew Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Sai Anderson-Velez, Kaitlyn Anderson, Tyler Mester, Rayna Porell, Lucian Launer, Gideon Launer, Declan Launer and 9 great grandchildren.

Ernie is also survived by two sisters Joyce Fye of Killeen, TX and Dana Champion of Los Angeles, CA

For the last twenty years, Ernie was lucky to have enjoyed spending time and sharing a common sense of humor with his partner Patti Ruefle.

Ernie was affectionately known as “Big Ern” to those who knew him well. His fondness of steak and goulash was only surpassed by eating dessert first to “make sure he had room” and watching westerns. He was proud to be a Shriner.

His favorite hobbies consisted of fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with loved ones and treasured friends. Ernie was very proud of the accomplishments he had in business throughout the years which included starting a business in Wyoming, and later as a consummate salesman.

Above all, Ernie was most proud of his children and grandchildren in their successes. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and making everyone around him laugh. Ernie had a vivacious personality that could light up the room.

He will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, no public services will be held.

To honor Ernie’s love for fishing and being outside in nature his ashes will be released at a favored place near the Clarion River at a later date by his family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

