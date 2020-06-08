Featured Local Job: Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Job Description:

Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Applicant must be able to lift 50# and 100# bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

