Josephine M. Fink, 76, of Titusville, PA, passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born February 21, 1944 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. & Ann (Pochron) Leta.

Josephine was a 1962 graduate of St. Joseph High School. On August 21, 1965 she married the love of her life James R. Fink where together they shared over 54 wonderful years.

Josephine worked for Pennzoil, Penn Bank, and Robinson Wallpaper and finished her career as a legal secretary for Attorney Ann Gamble.

As a member of the St. Titus Church, she was involved with the Rosary Society, Bible Study, and many other church activities.

Josie enjoyed quilting, sewing and crafting. She also enjoyed bowling, reading, baking, had a love for music and dance, but most of all enjoyed spending time with family.

She will be remembered for her sweet nature and her boundless energy for life.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children Michael (Lisa) Fink of Commercial Point, OH; Kristine P. Fink of Canal Winchester, OH; one brother, Sam (Sandy) Leta of Oil City, PA; two sisters Patti (Ken) Kull of Bartlett, TN; Rita Leta (Paul Warfford) of Lexington, NC; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4-7 P.M. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Reinsel Funeral Home, Oil City, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Titus Church, Titusville, PA with Fr. Walter Packard, Presiding. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City, PA

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association.

With COVID-19, all visitors to the funeral home and mass are asked to wear a face mask.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

