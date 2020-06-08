THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Michael Patton Advising: Do ETF’s Belong in your Portfolio?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Do ETF’s Belong in your Portfolio?
Investor demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has increased over the last decade due to some attractive features that set them apart from mutual funds. At the end of 2019, almost $4.4 trillion in assets was invested among 2,096 ETFs. This is equivalent to more than 20% of the assets invested in mutual funds.
In 2009, ETF assets were equivalent to only about 7% of mutual fund assets.(1)
Read the full article here.
