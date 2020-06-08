Patrick J. “Lefty” Hynes, 89, a resident of Southwoods in Titusville, died Friday June 5, 2020 at Titusville Area Hospital.

Born July 27, 1930 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late John Patrick Hynes & Hazel Marie Lindal Hynes.

Lefty was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph High School, where he played varsity basketball and helped bring his team to many victories.

The southpaw star played baseball for the champion Oil City Eagles.

On April 10, 1948, he reported to Central City, KY to try out for the major league team.

Throughout the 1990’s, Lefty coached Minor League baseball in Oil City. He thoroughly enjoyed being out on the “Field of Dreams”.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Corporal. He attributes his safe return home to the daily prayers of his devoted mother, Hazel.

In a school interview project with his grandson Christian, Lefty recalled attending Mass Services, at any opportunity, in crammed tents, where all were waiting to receive God’s blessing.

Lefty had worked for over 30 years in the Maintenance Dept. at Continental Can.

He was married by the late Rev. Otto Pisoni on Dec. 20, 1952 to the former Patricia A. Stuck in St. Joseph Church and she preceded him in death on March 25 of this year.

A member of St. Joseph Church, Lefty was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and the Eagles Club.

He had volunteered for over twenty years as a coach for Oil City Minor League Baseball and with his wife served as camp counselor for summer camp with Community Services.

Lefty enjoyed people. He made the most of any opportunity to get out with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers play ball. Christmas was his favorite holiday. During the 1970’s and 80’s he would dress up like Santa and deliver presents to children of family and friends.

Lefty is survived by six children and their spouses, Patrick Hynes & his wife Jackie Gill of Cold Spring, NY, Kathleen Hynes of Pleasantville, Jeanne “Teenie” Walters & her husband Mike of Franklin, Mary Peterson & her husband Randy of Titusville, Nancy Slater & her husband Bill of Titusville, Bob Hynes & Jen Anzenberger of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Lindsey Peterson of Starskville, MS, Chris & Narae Peterson of Seoul, Korea, John & Jacqueline Slater of Titusville, Sara & Joshua Meeder of Pleasantville, Aaron & Becca Walters of College Station, TX, Nicole Hynes/Joden Garver of Oil City, Emily Hynes and significant other “Pete” Birchard of Oil City.

He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, Livia and Elijah Garver, Natalie, Gracie and Aubrie Birchard, Emma Barnhart, Joel & Morgan Slater, Leo Peterson, Jules Hynes Peterson, several nieces and nephews also survive.

He is also survived by two brothers, Jack Hynes of Oil City, Herk Hynes of Franklin; two sisters, Sr. Roseanne Lindal Hynes O.S.B of Erie and Margaret “Peg” Stubler of CA.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Thomas Hynes.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

A Mass for Lefty and his wife will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Flag Presentation and Taps will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church Improvement Fund.

With COVID-19, We ask those that are coming to the funeral home to wear a face mask, to keep visits brief as only 25 people at a time are to be permitted in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

